Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The Washington Capitals versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

Washington Capitals (36-28-10) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-30-11)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+, MNMT, and SportsNet PT

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-110) Penguins (-110) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (52.2%)

Capitals vs Penguins Spread

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Capitals are +215 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -265.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

The Capitals-Penguins matchup on April 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline