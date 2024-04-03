Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
The Washington Capitals versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Capitals vs Penguins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (36-28-10) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-30-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+, MNMT, and SportsNet PT
Capitals vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Capitals (-110)
|Penguins (-110)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.2%)
Capitals vs Penguins Spread
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Capitals are +215 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -265.
Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Capitals-Penguins matchup on April 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Penguins moneyline has Washington as a -110 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -110 underdog on the road.