FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Washington Capitals will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (24-18-6) vs. Florida Panthers (24-19-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-137)Panthers (+114)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (62.1%)

Capitals vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +176.

Capitals vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Panthers, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Panthers, Washington is the favorite at -137, and Florida is +114 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup