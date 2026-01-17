Capitals vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Washington Capitals will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Washington Capitals (24-18-6) vs. Florida Panthers (24-19-3)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-137) Panthers (+114) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (62.1%)

Capitals vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +176.

Capitals vs Panthers Over/Under

Capitals versus Panthers, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Panthers, Washington is the favorite at -137, and Florida is +114 playing on the road.

