NHL
Capitals vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
The Washington Capitals will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Panthers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (24-18-6) vs. Florida Panthers (24-19-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-137)
|Panthers (+114)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (62.1%)
Capitals vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +176.
Capitals vs Panthers Over/Under
- Capitals versus Panthers, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Capitals vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Panthers, Washington is the favorite at -137, and Florida is +114 playing on the road.