NHL
Capitals vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Washington Capitals (18-11-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-164)
|Maple Leafs (+136)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (57%)
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -184.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Maple Leafs on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite at home.