FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (18-11-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-164)Maple Leafs (+136)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (57%)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -184.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Maple Leafs on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup