Capitals vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Washington Capitals (18-11-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-5)

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-164) Maple Leafs (+136) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (57%)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -184.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Maple Leafs on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite at home.

