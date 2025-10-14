Capitals vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Lightning Game Info

Washington Capitals (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Capitals vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-130) Lightning (+108) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52%)

Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +186.

Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under

Capitals versus Lightning on Oct. 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Lightning, Washington is the favorite at -130, and Tampa Bay is +108 playing on the road.

