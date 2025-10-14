NHL
Capitals vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Capitals vs Lightning Game Info
- Washington Capitals (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Capitals vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-130)
|Lightning (+108)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (52%)
Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +186.
Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under
- Capitals versus Lightning on Oct. 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Lightning, Washington is the favorite at -130, and Tampa Bay is +108 playing on the road.