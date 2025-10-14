FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Lightning Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN

Capitals vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-130)Lightning (+108)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (52%)

Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +186.

Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Lightning on Oct. 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Lightning, Washington is the favorite at -130, and Tampa Bay is +108 playing on the road.

