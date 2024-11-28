NHL
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams busy on Friday, versus the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (15-6-1) vs. New York Islanders (8-10-5)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets:
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Win probability predictions and picks:
Prediction: Capitals win (64%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Capitals-Islanders matchup on November 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.