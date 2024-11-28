Capitals vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams busy on Friday, versus the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (15-6-1) vs. New York Islanders (8-10-5)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Islanders (+125) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (64%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

The Capitals-Islanders matchup on November 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.

