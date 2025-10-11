FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Islanders.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (0-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-118)Islanders (-102)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (65.7%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +210.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 11 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Capitals, New York is the underdog at -102, and Washington is -118 playing on the road.

