Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (0-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-118) Islanders (-102) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (65.7%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +210.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 11 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Capitals, New York is the underdog at -102, and Washington is -118 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!