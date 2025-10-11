NHL
Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Islanders.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (0-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-118)
|Islanders (-102)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (65.7%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +210.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 11 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Capitals, New York is the underdog at -102, and Washington is -118 playing on the road.