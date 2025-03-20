NHL
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Flyers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (45-15-8) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-33-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-245)
|Flyers (+198)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (74.3%)
Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flyers are -130 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +106.
Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under
- Capitals versus Flyers on March 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Capitals, Philadelphia is the underdog at +198, and Washington is -245 playing at home.