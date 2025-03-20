Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (45-15-8) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-33-8)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-245) Flyers (+198) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (74.3%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flyers are -130 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +106.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

Capitals versus Flyers on March 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Capitals, Philadelphia is the underdog at +198, and Washington is -245 playing at home.

