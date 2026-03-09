NHL
Capitals vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
On Monday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Calgary Flames.
Capitals vs Flames Game Info
- Washington Capitals (31-26-7) vs. Calgary Flames (25-30-7)
- Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-192)
|Flames (+158)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (69.3%)
Capitals vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -168 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +136.
Capitals vs Flames Over/Under
- Capitals versus Flames, on March 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.
Capitals vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Flames, Washington is the favorite at -192, and Calgary is +158 playing on the road.