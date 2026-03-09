Capitals vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

On Monday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Calgary Flames.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

Washington Capitals (31-26-7) vs. Calgary Flames (25-30-7)

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-192) Flames (+158) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (69.3%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -168 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +136.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

Capitals versus Flames, on March 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Flames, Washington is the favorite at -192, and Calgary is +158 playing on the road.

