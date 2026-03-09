FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Capitals vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive
On Monday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (31-26-7) vs. Calgary Flames (25-30-7)
  • Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-192)Flames (+158)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (69.3%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -168 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +136.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Flames, on March 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Flames, Washington is the favorite at -192, and Calgary is +158 playing on the road.

