Capitals vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks.

Capitals vs Canucks Game Info

Washington Capitals (24-20-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-28-5)

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-162) Canucks (+134) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (63.1%)

Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Canucks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +148.

Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canucks on Jan. 21, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

