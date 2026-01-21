FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Capitals vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    Data Skrive
    The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Capitals vs Canucks Game Info

    • Washington Capitals (24-20-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-28-5)
    • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    • Time: 10 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Capitals vs Canucks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Capitals (-162)Canucks (+134)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

    Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Capitals win (63.1%)

    Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line

    • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Canucks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +148.

    Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canucks on Jan. 21, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

    Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline

    • Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

