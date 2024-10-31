Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (6-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-5-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-205)
|Canadiens (+168)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (65.7%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Capitals versus Canadiens, on October 31, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Washington is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +168 underdog on the road.