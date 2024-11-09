Capitals vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues.

Capitals vs Blues Game Info

Washington Capitals (9-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-7)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-115) Blues (-104) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (50.8%)

Capitals vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -265 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +210.

Capitals vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Blues on November 9 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Capitals vs Blues Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

