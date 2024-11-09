Capitals vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Blues Game Info
- Washington Capitals (9-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-7)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-115)
|Blues (-104)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (50.8%)
Capitals vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -265 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +210.
Capitals vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Blues on November 9 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Capitals vs Blues Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog despite being at home.