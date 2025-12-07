NHL
Capitals vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7
NHL action on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (17-9-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-6)
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-205)
|Blue Jackets (+168)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (62.8%)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -142.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Blue Jackets matchup on Dec. 7 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Blue Jackets, Washington is the favorite at -205, and Columbus is +168 playing on the road.