Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Washington Capitals (7-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4-1)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-260) Blue Jackets (+210) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (64.8%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (-102 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -120.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Blue Jackets on November 2, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Blue Jackets, Washington is the favorite at -260, and Columbus is +210 playing on the road.

