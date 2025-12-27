FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Canucks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (15-18-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-17-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-138)Sharks (+115)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (61.8%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +172.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Sharks on Dec. 27, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Sharks moneyline has Vancouver as a -138 favorite, while San Jose is a +115 underdog on the road.

