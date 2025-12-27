NHL
Canucks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the San Jose Sharks.
Canucks vs Sharks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (15-18-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-17-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-138)
|Sharks (+115)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (61.8%)
Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +172.
Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Sharks on Dec. 27, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Canucks vs Sharks moneyline has Vancouver as a -138 favorite, while San Jose is a +115 underdog on the road.