NHL

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5)
  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-162)Red Wings (+134)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (51.8%)

Canucks vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +154.

Canucks vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks versus Red Wings matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Red Wings reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Detroit as the underdog (+134) on the road.

