Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Sunday.

Canucks vs Red Wings Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5)

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-162) Red Wings (+134) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (51.8%)

Canucks vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +154.

Canucks vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Canucks versus Red Wings matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Red Wings reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Detroit as the underdog (+134) on the road.

