Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Sunday.
Canucks vs Red Wings Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-162)
|Red Wings (+134)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (51.8%)
Canucks vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +154.
Canucks vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canucks versus Red Wings matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Canucks vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Red Wings reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Detroit as the underdog (+134) on the road.