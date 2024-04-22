Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks playing the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Predators Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, and TVAS

Canucks vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-130) Predators (+108) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (57.1%)

Canucks vs Predators Spread

The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canucks. The Predators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.

Canucks vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Predators game on April 23, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Canucks vs Predators Moneyline