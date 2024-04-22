Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks playing the Nashville Predators.
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks playing the Nashville Predators.
Canucks vs Predators Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, and TVAS
Canucks vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-130)
|Predators (+108)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (57.1%)
Canucks vs Predators Spread
- The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canucks. The Predators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.
Canucks vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Predators game on April 23, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Canucks vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -130 favorite at home.