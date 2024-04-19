Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Vancouver Canucks will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Sunday.
Canucks vs Predators Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-150)
|Predators (+125)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (63.6%)
Canucks vs Predators Spread
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -213 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.
Canucks vs Predators Over/Under
- Canucks versus Predators on April 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -189 and the under +152.
Canucks vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Predators reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-150) and Nashville as the underdog (+125) on the road.