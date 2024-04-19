Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Sunday.

Canucks vs Predators Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-150) Predators (+125) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (63.6%)

Canucks vs Predators Spread

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -213 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.

Canucks vs Predators Over/Under

Canucks versus Predators on April 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -189 and the under +152.

Canucks vs Predators Moneyline