NHL

Canucks vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

NHL action on Saturday includes the Vancouver Canucks playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Penguins Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (3-1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-176)Penguins (+146)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (68%)

Canucks vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +136.

Canucks vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Canucks-Penguins matchup on October 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Canucks vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -176 favorite at home.

