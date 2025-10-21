Canucks vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Penguins vs Canucks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-110) Canucks (-110) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (60.5%)

Penguins vs Canucks Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Penguins are +225 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -290.

Penguins vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Canucks on Oct. 21, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Penguins vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.

