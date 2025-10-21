FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Canucks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-110)Canucks (-110)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (60.5%)

Penguins vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Penguins are +225 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -290.

Penguins vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Canucks on Oct. 21, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Penguins vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.

