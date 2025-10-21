NHL
Canucks vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Penguins vs Canucks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (60.5%)
Penguins vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Penguins are +225 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -290.
Penguins vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Canucks on Oct. 21, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Penguins vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.