NHL

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

In NHL action on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (45-20-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-46-4)
  • Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT and Max

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Canucks (-520)Ducks (+385)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (79.5%)

Canucks vs Ducks Spread

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Canucks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +152.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Canucks versus Ducks on March 31 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the favorite, -520 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +385 underdog on the road.

