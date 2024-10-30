menu item
NHL

Canucks vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Vancouver Canucks versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Devils Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (4-1-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-4-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-120)Devils (+100)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (59.2%)

Canucks vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.

Canucks vs Devils Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Devils on October 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Canucks vs Devils Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Devils moneyline has Vancouver as a -120 favorite, while New Jersey is a +100 underdog on the road.

