Canucks vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Vancouver Canucks versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Canucks vs Devils Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (4-1-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-4-2)

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-120) Devils (+100) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (59.2%)

Canucks vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.

Canucks vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Devils on October 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Canucks vs Devils Moneyline

The Canucks vs Devils moneyline has Vancouver as a -120 favorite, while New Jersey is a +100 underdog on the road.

