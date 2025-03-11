NHL
Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (29-23-11) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-27-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-156)
|Canadiens (+130)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (56.5%)
Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +158 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -196.
Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Canucks-Canadiens matchup on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Canadiens reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-156) and Montreal as the underdog (+130) on the road.