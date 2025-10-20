FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

In NHL action on Monday, the Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (4-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-3)
  • Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-154)Sabres (+128)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Sabres are -200 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +160.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Sabres, on Oct. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Canadiens, Buffalo is the underdog at +128, and Montreal is -154 playing at home.

