NHL
Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20
In NHL action on Monday, the Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (4-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-3)
- Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-154)
|Sabres (+128)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)
Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Sabres are -200 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +160.
Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Sabres, on Oct. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Canadiens, Buffalo is the underdog at +128, and Montreal is -154 playing at home.