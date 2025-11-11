Canadiens vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Canadiens vs Kings Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (10-3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-5-4)

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-120) Kings (+100) 5.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)

Canadiens vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +198.

Canadiens vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canadiens-Kings on Nov. 11, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Canadiens vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -120 favorite at home.

