NHL

Canadiens vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Kings Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (10-3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-5-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-120)Kings (+100)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)

Canadiens vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +198.

Canadiens vs Kings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canadiens-Kings on Nov. 11, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Canadiens vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -120 favorite at home.

