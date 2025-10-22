FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canadiens vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canadiens vs Flames Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (5-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-128)Flames (+106)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (51.9%)

Canadiens vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +194.

Canadiens vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Flames matchup on Oct. 22, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Canadiens vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -128 favorite on the road.

