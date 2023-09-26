Cam Akers Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Cam Akers and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Carolina Panthers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 18th in the league last season (122.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Akers, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers.

Akers vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.11

6.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.34

38.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.59

4.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Akers 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Akers picked up 128.3 fantasy points (8.6 per game) -- 30th at his position, 84th in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Akers picked up 8.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 29 yards on 22 carries, with one touchdown.

Akers accumulated 32.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last season.

Akers accumulated 18.0 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks (17 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs) in his second-best game last season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Akers picked up 0.3 points (5 carries, 3 yards) in Week 9 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina surrendered more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Panthers last year.

Through the air last season, Carolina allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Panthers allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Carolina allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Carolina allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run D, the Panthers allowed more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

One player rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Panthers last year.

