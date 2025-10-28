Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (184.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Ridley worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Calvin Ridley Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.28

52.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 29.0 fantasy points in 2025 (4.8 per game), Ridley is the 69th-ranked player at the WR position and 209th among all players.

During his last three games Ridley has been targeted 14 times, with eight receptions for 179 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 17.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game) during that period.

Ridley has produced 26.3 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 27 targets into 12 catches for 263 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Ridley's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he tallied 13.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.8 points) in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching one ball for 18 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Chargers have given up a TD reception by eight players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

