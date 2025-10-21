Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will match up with the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (255.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Ridley worth a look for his next game versus the Colts? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Ridley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Calvin Ridley Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.88

53.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Ridley is currently the 63rd-ranked player in fantasy (195th overall), with 29.0 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

During his last three games Ridley has been targeted 14 times, with eight receptions for 179 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 17.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game) during that period.

Ridley has tallied 263 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.3 (5.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Ridley's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught five balls on 10 targets for 131 yards, good for 13.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching one pass on one target for 18 yards (1.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.