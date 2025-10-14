Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will take on the 25th-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (239 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Ridley, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

Calvin Ridley Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.66

54.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley is currently the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (177th overall), posting 29.0 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

In his last three games, Ridley has compiled 179 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.9 (6.0 per game) during that period.

Ridley has put up 26.3 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 27 targets into 12 catches for 263 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Ridley's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up 13.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.8 points) last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching one ball for 18 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Patriots have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

