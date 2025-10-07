Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will take on the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (226.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Ridley for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Calvin Ridley Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.18

52.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 27.2 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), Ridley is the 47th-ranked player at the WR position and 164th among all players.

In his last three games, Ridley has tallied 188 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.8 (6.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Ridley's fantasy season so far was last week against the Arizona Cardinals, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 13.1 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on 10 targets) for 131 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, grabbing four passes on eight targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Las Vegas this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Raiders this season.

