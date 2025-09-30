Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will match up with the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Arizona Cardinals (255.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Ridley for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Calvin Ridley Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.55

51.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley has compiled 14.1 fantasy points in 2025 (3.5 per game), which ranks him 76th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 222 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Ridley has accumulated 11.4 total fantasy points (3.8 per game), reeling in six balls (on 16 targets) for 114 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Ridley's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, as he tallied 5.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Cardinals' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

