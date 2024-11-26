Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will be up against the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Ridley, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Commanders.

Ridley vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.73

62.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 88.6 fantasy points this season (8.1 per game), Ridley is the 17th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 92nd among all players.

In his last three games, Ridley has put up 35.5 fantasy points (11.8 per game), as he's reeled in 14 passes on 21 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Ridley has amassed 451 receiving yards and two scores on 29 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 55.4 points (11.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Ridley's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 20.7 fantasy points. He also had 10 rushing yards on one attempt (10 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, catching one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Washington has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

