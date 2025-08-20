2025 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the California Golden Bears start their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30, they will square off against Oregon State.

Cal 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Oregon State Aug. 30 - Beavers (-3.5) 50.5 2 Texas Southern Sept. 6 - - - 3 Minnesota Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ San Diego State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Boston College Sept. 27 - - - 6 Duke Oct. 4 - - - 8 North Carolina Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Cal 2025 Schedule Insights

Cal will face the 80th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (75).

Cal will have the 54th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (55).

The Golden Bears have seven teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Cal will play seven games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them totaled less than four wins).

Cal Betting Insights (2024)

Cal compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.

Golden Bears games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

Cal finished with a 4-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

