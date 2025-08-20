FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

2025 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the California Golden Bears start their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30, they will square off against Oregon State. For the rest of the Golden Bears' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Cal 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Oregon StateAug. 30-Beavers (-3.5)50.5
2Texas SouthernSept. 6---
3MinnesotaSept. 13---
4@ San Diego StateSept. 20---
5@ Boston CollegeSept. 27---
6DukeOct. 4---
8North CarolinaOct. 17---

Cal 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Cal will face the 80th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (75).
  • Cal will have the 54th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (55).
  • The Golden Bears have seven teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • Cal will play seven games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them totaled less than four wins).

Cal Betting Insights (2024)

  • Cal compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.
  • Golden Bears games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.
  • Cal finished with a 4-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

Find more in-depth analysis about Cal on FanDuel Research!

