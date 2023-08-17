2023 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The California Golden Bears are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Cal 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ North Texas September 2 W 58-21 Golden Bears (-5.5) 53.5 2 Auburn September 9 L 14-10 Tigers (-5.5) 55.5 3 Idaho September 16 W 31-17 - - 4 @ Washington September 23 L 59-32 Huskies (-20.5) 56.5 5 Arizona State September 30 W 24-21 Golden Bears (-13.5) 46.5 6 Oregon State October 7 L 52-40 Beavers (-7.5) 51.5 7 @ Utah October 14 - Utes (-10.5) 44.5 View Full Table

Cal Last Game

The Golden Bears were taken down by the Oregon State Beavers 52-40 in their last outing. Against the Beavers, Fernando Mendoza led the Bears with 207 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for two TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 41 yards. On the ground, Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 86 yards on 11 carries (7.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, Jack Endries had 66 yards on four catches (16.5 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Cal Betting Insights

Cal has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

