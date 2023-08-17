FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The California Golden Bears are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Cal 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ North TexasSeptember 2W 58-21Golden Bears (-5.5)53.5
2AuburnSeptember 9L 14-10Tigers (-5.5)55.5
3IdahoSeptember 16W 31-17--
4@ WashingtonSeptember 23L 59-32Huskies (-20.5)56.5
5Arizona StateSeptember 30W 24-21Golden Bears (-13.5)46.5
6Oregon StateOctober 7L 52-40Beavers (-7.5)51.5
7@ UtahOctober 14-Utes (-10.5)44.5
Cal Last Game

The Golden Bears were taken down by the Oregon State Beavers 52-40 in their last outing. Against the Beavers, Fernando Mendoza led the Bears with 207 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for two TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 41 yards. On the ground, Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 86 yards on 11 carries (7.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, Jack Endries had 66 yards on four catches (16.5 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Cal Betting Insights

  • Cal has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
