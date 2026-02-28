BYU vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) will host the BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) after losing three straight home games.

BYU vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

BYU vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (50.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for BYU (-2.5) versus West Virginia on Saturday. The total is set at 140.5 points for this game.

BYU vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

West Virginia has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Cougars have a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-4-0).

The Mountaineers have been better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than away (3-5-0) this year.

BYU is 5-10-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

West Virginia is 6-9-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

BYU vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has won in 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have a mark of 14-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has put together a 4-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Mountaineers are 3-7 (winning only 30% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

BYU vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU averages 85.5 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per outing (220th in college basketball). It has a +289 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.4 points per game.

BYU's leading scorer, AJ Dybantsa, is first in college basketball scoring 25.1 points per game.

West Virginia puts up 69.5 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (eighth in college basketball). It has a +141 scoring differential and outscores opponents by five points per game.

Honor Huff's 15.5 points per game paces West Virginia and ranks 250th in college basketball.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They record 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 38th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.1 per contest.

Keba Keita paces the team with seven rebounds per game (157th in college basketball play).

The Mountaineers rank 231st in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Chance Moore is 514th in the nation with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

BYU ranks 30th in college basketball by averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 133rd in college basketball, allowing 93 points per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (229th in college basketball), and allow 88.8 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

