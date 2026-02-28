Arizona vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Arizona Wildcats (26-2, 13-2 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) on February 28, 2026 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (77.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-9.5) versus Kansas on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Kansas has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.4% of the time. That's more often than Kansas covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-4-0) than they have at home (7-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Jayhawks have a better winning percentage at home (.643, 9-5-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Arizona's record against the spread in conference play is 8-7-0.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Kansas is 9-6-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -521 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Kansas has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-4).

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 83.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Arizona was 16th-best in the nation offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and ranked 219th on defense (73.3 points conceded).

Last season, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6).

Arizona was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in the country in committing them (11.2 per game) last season. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

On offense, Kansas scored 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 69.6 points per contest on defense (91st-ranked).

Kansas was 43rd in college basketball with 34.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 211th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

Last year Kansas averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

