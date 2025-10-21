Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 28th-ranked passing defense (246.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming game against the Ravens? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Caleb Williams Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 231.15

231.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.69

24.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has piled up 106.7 fantasy points in 2025 (17.8 per game), which ranks him 14th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 20 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Williams has completed 54-of-92 passes for 636 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 36.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game). With his legs, he's added nine rushing yards on 16 attempts with one TD.

Williams has compiled 82.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 92-of-150 throws for 1,141 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 48 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, when he posted 29.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams had his worst performance of the season last week against the New Orleans Saints, when he put up 4.7 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 172 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.