Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Quarterback Caleb Williams is looking at a matchup versus the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (213.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Chicago Bears meet the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Williams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Caleb Williams Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 212.47

212.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.70

1.70 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.87

27.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 102.0 fantasy points this season (20.4 per game), Williams is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 12th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has accumulated 762 passing yards (58-of-94) for six passing TDs with one pick, leading to 60.8 fantasy points (20.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 23 yards rushing on 17 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (29.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 212 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 13 yards on eight attempts on the ground (11.8 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Saints have allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Saints this season.

