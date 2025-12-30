Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions and their 19th-ranked passing defense (218.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more details on Williams, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Caleb Williams Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 221.55

221.55 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.26

26.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Williams is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (eighth overall), putting up 300.2 total fantasy points (18.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Williams has put up 63.0 fantasy points (21.0 per game), as he's racked up 822 yards on 61-of-104 passing with six touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 61 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Williams has compiled 1,162 passing yards (97-of-175) with nine TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 87.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 89 yards rushing on 20 carries.

The peak of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with 53 rushing yards on five carries (for 36.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on two targets) for 22 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception (4.7 fantasy points).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed only three players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has given up at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams?