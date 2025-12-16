Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will take on the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (194.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday.

With Williams' next game against the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Caleb Williams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 210.26

210.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.26

19.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has compiled 255.7 fantasy points in 2025 (18.3 per game), which ranks him ninth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 11 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 43.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game), as he's piled up 582 yards on 53-of-99 passing with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Williams has amassed 75.4 fantasy points (15.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 88-of-166 throws for 1,014 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 88 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 36.7 fantasy points by throwing for 280 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 53 rushing yards on five carries (10.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, when he posted 4.7 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 172 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Green Bay this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown reception by 19 players this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

