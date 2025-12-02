Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Green Bay Packers and their sixth-ranked passing defense (186.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Caleb Williams Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 224.33

224.33 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.34

19.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 221.8 fantasy points this season (18.5 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 10th among all players.

Over his last three games, Williams has put up 41.5 fantasy points (13.8 per game), as he's amassed 586 yards on 52-of-103 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Williams has put up 103.3 fantasy points (20.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 92-of-173 throws for 1,086 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception. He's added 176 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he tallied 36.7 fantasy points by running for 53 yards on five attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on two targets for 22 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams' game versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 4.7 fantasy points. He threw for 172 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.