Cal vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for LA Bowl 2024

The California Golden Bears will take on the UNLV Rebels in college football action on Wednesday.

Cal vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cal: (-128) | UNLV: (+106)

Spread: Cal: -2.5 (-110) | UNLV: +2.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cal vs UNLV Betting Trends

Cal is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Cal's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.

This season, five of Cal's 11 games have hit the over.

UNLV has seven wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

UNLV has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

UNLV has played 13 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Cal vs UNLV Point Spread

Cal is favored by 2.5 points over UNLV. Cal is -110 to cover the spread, with UNLV being -110.

Cal vs UNLV Over/Under

The over/under for Cal-UNLV on Dec. 18 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cal vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Cal is a -128 favorite.

Cal vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cal 26.1 82 22.2 38 52.1 12 UNLV 36.2 8 21.9 52 57.1 13

Cal vs. UNLV Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

