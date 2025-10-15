Cal vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
In college football action on Friday, the California Golden Bears take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Cal vs North Carolina Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Cal: (-410) | North Carolina: (+315)
- Spread: Cal: -9.5 (-124) | North Carolina: +9.5 (102)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cal vs North Carolina Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Cal is 3-3-0 this year.
- Cal has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Cal has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.
- North Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- North Carolina has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Two North Carolina games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.
Cal vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Bears win (67.2%)
Cal vs North Carolina Point Spread
North Carolina is an underdog by 9.5 points versus Cal. North Carolina is +102 to cover the spread, and Cal is -124.
Cal vs North Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for the Cal versus North Carolina game on Oct. 17 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Cal vs North Carolina Moneyline
North Carolina is the underdog, +315 on the moneyline, while Cal is a -410 favorite.
Cal vs. North Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Cal
|24.2
|97
|22.5
|60
|50.0
|6
|North Carolina
|18.8
|130
|25.8
|53
|49.1
|5
Cal vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Cal vs. North Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.