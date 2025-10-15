Cal vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Friday, the California Golden Bears take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Cal vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cal: (-410) | North Carolina: (+315)

Cal: (-410) | North Carolina: (+315) Spread: Cal: -9.5 (-124) | North Carolina: +9.5 (102)

Cal: -9.5 (-124) | North Carolina: +9.5 (102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cal vs North Carolina Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cal is 3-3-0 this year.

Cal has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Cal has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.

North Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this year.

North Carolina has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two North Carolina games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.

Cal vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Bears win (67.2%)

Cal vs North Carolina Point Spread

North Carolina is an underdog by 9.5 points versus Cal. North Carolina is +102 to cover the spread, and Cal is -124.

Cal vs North Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Cal versus North Carolina game on Oct. 17 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cal vs North Carolina Moneyline

North Carolina is the underdog, +315 on the moneyline, while Cal is a -410 favorite.

Cal vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cal 24.2 97 22.5 60 50.0 6 North Carolina 18.8 130 25.8 53 49.1 5

Cal vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

