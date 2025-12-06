Cal vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Hawai'i Bowl 2025

Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the California Golden Bears and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Cal vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cal: (-110) | Hawaii: (-110)

Cal: (-110) | Hawaii: (-110) Spread: Cal: -1.5 (-106) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-114)

Cal: -1.5 (-106) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-114) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cal vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Cal has five wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Cal has won once ATS (1-4) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Out of 12 Cal games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Hawaii's record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, Hawaii is 5-3.

Hawaii has played 12 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Cal vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is an underdog by 1.5 points against Cal. Hawaii is -114 to cover the spread, and Cal is -106.

Cal vs Hawaii Over/Under

The over/under for Cal-Hawaii on Dec. 24 is 54.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cal vs Hawaii Moneyline

The Cal vs Hawaii moneyline has Hawaii as a -110 favorite, while Cal is a -110 underdog.

Cal vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cal 24.8 87 26.5 75 50.0 12 Hawaii 28.5 65 23.5 58 52.6 12

Cal vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Wednesday, December 24, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

