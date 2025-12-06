Cal vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Hawai'i Bowl 2025
Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the California Golden Bears and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Cal vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Cal: (-110) | Hawaii: (-110)
- Spread: Cal: -1.5 (-106) | Hawaii: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cal vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- Cal has five wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- Cal has won once ATS (1-4) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Out of 12 Cal games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- Hawaii's record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, Hawaii is 5-3.
- Hawaii has played 12 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.
Cal vs Hawaii Point Spread
Hawaii is an underdog by 1.5 points against Cal. Hawaii is -114 to cover the spread, and Cal is -106.
Cal vs Hawaii Over/Under
The over/under for Cal-Hawaii on Dec. 24 is 54.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Cal vs Hawaii Moneyline
The Cal vs Hawaii moneyline has Hawaii as a -110 favorite, while Cal is a -110 underdog.
Cal vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Cal
|24.8
|87
|26.5
|75
|50.0
|12
|Hawaii
|28.5
|65
|23.5
|58
|52.6
|12
Cal vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, December 24, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
