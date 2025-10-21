C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will match up with the 18th-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (216.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Stroud a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the 49ers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

C.J. Stroud Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 220.89

220.89 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.80

20.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stroud is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (30th overall), with 95.0 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Stroud has put up 60.9 fantasy points (20.3 per game), as he's compiled 706 yards on 68-of-104 passing with seven touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 66 rushing yards on seven carries.

Stroud has tallied 86.3 fantasy points (17.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,117 yards on 106-of-166 passing, with nine touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 115 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The highlight of Stroud's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (28.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud's game versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted 8.7 fantasy points. He passed for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this season.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The 49ers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

