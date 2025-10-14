C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be up against the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (235.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 221.10

221.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.09

1.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.41

20.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Stroud has put up 81.3 fantasy points in 2025 (16.3 per game), which ranks him 21st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 33 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Stroud has put up 57.6 fantasy points (19.2 per game), completing 70-of-93 passes for 681 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 63 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried one time for 30 yards on his way to 28.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud's matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted 8.7 fantasy points. He threw for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to just one player this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.