C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (265.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Stroud for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you below.

C.J. Stroud Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 228.92

228.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.54

19.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 52.5 fantasy points this season (13.1 per game), Stroud is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 38th among all players.

Through his last three games, Stroud has completed 60-of-90 throws for 644 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 43.8 total fantasy points (14.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 60 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

The peak of Stroud's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans last week, when he piled up 18.4 fantasy points with 11 rushing yards on four carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, when he managed only 8.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-27 (70.4%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 32 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Ravens this season.

