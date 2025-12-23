C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Quarterback C.J. Stroud faces a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (179.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

C.J. Stroud Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 225.65

225.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.44

13.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stroud is currently the 21st-ranked player in fantasy (37th overall), with 177.6 total fantasy points (14.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Stroud has tallied 47.5 fantasy points (15.8 per game), as he's piled up 650 yards on 60-of-95 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 15 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Stroud has accumulated 1,005 passing yards (88-of-140) with five TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 60.9 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 27 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The peak of Stroud's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried one time for 30 yards on his way to 28.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 4.4 fantasy points. He passed for 79 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this year.

