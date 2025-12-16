C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has a matchup versus the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Houston Texans take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Stroud a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

C.J. Stroud Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 211.58

211.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.74

19.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 166.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.1 per game), Stroud is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position and 39th among all players.

Through his last three games, Stroud has connected on 59-of-95 passes for 739 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 45.0 total fantasy points (15.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 15 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Stroud has amassed 71.1 fantasy points (14.2 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 95-of-144 throws for 1,136 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 57 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The high point of Stroud's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, as he put up 28.8 fantasy points by passing for 244 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 30 rushing yards on one carry (30.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he posted 4.4 fantasy points. He passed for 79 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Raiders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

