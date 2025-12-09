C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Quarterback C.J. Stroud faces a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (224.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Houston Texans play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

C.J. Stroud Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 229.98

229.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.08

24.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 142.7 fantasy points this season (14.3 per game), Stroud is the 24th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 44th among all players.

During his last three games, Stroud has accumulated 558 passing yards (43-of-76) for one passing TD with one pick, leading to 26.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 17 yards rushing on five carries.

Stroud has put up 61.4 fantasy points (12.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 96-of-164 passes for 1,105 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 72 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The highlight of Stroud's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game where he went off for 244 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 28.8 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 30 rushing yards on one attempt (30.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 79 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 12 yards on two attempts on the ground (4.4 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

